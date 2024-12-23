Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.02.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
