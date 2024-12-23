Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Amarin Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $0.46 on Friday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $188.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Amarin
Amarin Company Profile
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amarin
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.