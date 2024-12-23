Financial Review: Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) versus CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI)

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CXApp and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CXApp -751.90% -281.11% -158.66% Appian -14.88% -532.05% -10.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CXApp and Appian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CXApp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Appian 1 4 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Appian has a consensus target price of $40.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Appian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Appian is more favorable than CXApp.

This table compares CXApp and Appian”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CXApp -$2.45 million -10.70 -$53.62 million N/A N/A Appian $595.66 million 5.06 -$111.44 million ($1.22) -28.92

CXApp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Appian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of CXApp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of CXApp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Appian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CXApp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appian has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Appian beats CXApp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. Appian Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

