DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $244.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKSGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.95.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,907 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $137.06 and a 1-year high of $239.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

