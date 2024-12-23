DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $244.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.95.
DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $137.06 and a 1-year high of $239.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.35.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
