Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) versus MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK) Financial Comparison

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MetaWorks Platforms and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get MetaWorks Platforms alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00 Marchex 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91% Marchex -8.60% -10.76% -8.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and Marchex”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 1.72 -$5.65 million ($0.08) -0.09 Marchex $49.91 million 1.74 -$9.91 million ($0.09) -22.11

MetaWorks Platforms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetaWorks Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marchex beats MetaWorks Platforms on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetaWorks Platforms

(Get Free Report)

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

About Marchex

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc., a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for MetaWorks Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetaWorks Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.