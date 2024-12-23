Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $223.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.90.

A number of analysts have commented on RL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $230.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $237.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,550 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 210.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

