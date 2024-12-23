Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price at $11.79

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.79.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, October 4th.

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $40,005.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,024.32. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Alger sold 19,599 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $163,063.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,443.84. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,551 shares of company stock worth $532,105 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 305,079 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,858,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,568,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $431.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

