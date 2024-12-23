CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.74. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of CPI Aerostructures as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

