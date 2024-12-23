Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

EBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of EBS opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 79,028 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 623,201 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

