Analysts Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Target Price at $152.20

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,449,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Xylem by 22.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,953,000 after buying an additional 554,609 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,526,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $109.39 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day moving average is $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

