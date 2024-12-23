Analysts Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) PT at $737.44

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $737.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $643.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $644.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit has a 12 month low of $557.29 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 14.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,589 shares of company stock valued at $123,328,338 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 55.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.