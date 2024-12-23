Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $94.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PLNT opened at $99.26 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $102.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,101,778.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,382. The trade was a 37.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

