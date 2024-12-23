Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $144.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Science Applications International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Barbara Supplee acquired 425 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.36 per share, with a total value of $49,453.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,452.44. This trade represents a 13.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 30,868.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Science Applications International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,990 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 36,732.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 245,005 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $111.42 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

