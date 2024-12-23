China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.58. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 31.34%.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

