Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) PT at $23.75

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Mattel alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MAT

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 20,152.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mattel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,517,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,354,000 after buying an additional 318,125 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,352,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,757,000 after buying an additional 4,270,162 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mattel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,291,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.