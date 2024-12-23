Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) PT at $23.75

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.
