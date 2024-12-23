Analysts Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target at $94.20

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.20.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMRN

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,490.33. This trade represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.29.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.