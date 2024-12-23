Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $227.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.77.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock opened at $207.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.30. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $159.82 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $1,925,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

