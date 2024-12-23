Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $51.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

Several research firms have commented on IOT. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 74,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $3,691,536.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,216,747.36. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 64,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,969,702.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 755,001 shares in the company, valued at $34,692,295.95. This represents a 7.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,439,925 shares of company stock worth $72,045,428 over the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 1,909.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,870,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $10,868,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 1.53. Samsara has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $57.51.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

