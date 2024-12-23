LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIQT. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $5.15 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIQT
LiqTech International Trading Down 2.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International
An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of LiqTech International worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.