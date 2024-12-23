LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIQT. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $5.15 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

LiqTech International Trading Down 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of LiqTech International worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

