Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

EVGN stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Evogene has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

