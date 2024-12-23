Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 26,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $567,362.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,688,335 shares in the company, valued at $78,340,235.40. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,337.50. This represents a 7.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

