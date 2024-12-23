Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.86. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Deer Park Road Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,277,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the quarter. Altisource Portfolio Solutions makes up 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned about 15.86% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

