Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

