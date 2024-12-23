Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 114,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 119,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a market cap of C$3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72.
Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.
