Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.61 and a beta of 0.85. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,320.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

