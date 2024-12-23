Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of UUU stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
