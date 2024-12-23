Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 233,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 484,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

