Analysts Offer Predictions for MillerKnoll FY2025 Earnings

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for MillerKnoll in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for MillerKnoll’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for MillerKnoll’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 2.7 %

MillerKnoll stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $970.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.42%.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,015,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,370,000 after purchasing an additional 532,427 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 157.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 852,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 521,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,864,000 after acquiring an additional 377,121 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 127.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 547,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 307,210 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 45.9% during the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 953,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.