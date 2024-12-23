FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Cut by DA Davidson

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

HAFC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $108.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 47.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

