Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for CBRL Q4 Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CBRL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.