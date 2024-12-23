KeyCorp Comments on Zscaler’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zscaler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Heath forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.84.

View Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $187.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.50 and its 200 day moving average is $187.80. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of -749.52 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 48.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,828,542.08. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,630 shares of company stock worth $3,155,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.