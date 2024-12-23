FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Bit Digital Issued By B. Riley

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Bit Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Bit Digital Stock Down 1.2 %
BTBT opened at $3.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $514.26 million, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 4.80. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.74.
Institutional Trading of Bit Digital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 39.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.