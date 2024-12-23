DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Estimate for COLB Earnings

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 3.0 %

COLB stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $765.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,109,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,623,000 after buying an additional 178,327 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,659,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,563 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,191,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,153,000 after acquiring an additional 386,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,718,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 812.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,182,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

