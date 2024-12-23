DA Davidson Issues Optimistic Estimate for AKAM Earnings

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will earn $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $95.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $423,066,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,131,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $191,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $156,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $151,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $221,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,781.10. The trade was a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $354,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,686.89. This represents a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock worth $1,733,716 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

