FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Graco Issued By Zacks Research

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 22.87%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $84.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.73. Graco has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $1,604,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,440.16. This represents a 55.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $749,919.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,918.84. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,150. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Graco by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Graco in the third quarter worth $59,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Graco by 60.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

