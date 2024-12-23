Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Reports Voting Results from Annual Meeting

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. recently conducted its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 18, 2024. The meeting saw an active participation from shareholders who voted on various proposals as detailed in the definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 14, 2024.

Out of the 41,118,593 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding as of the record date, approximately 65.05% were present virtually or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting. Additionally, out of the 5,825 shares of Series A Preferred Stock entitled to vote, approximately 70.39% were present virtually or represented by proxy. In total, around 65.89% of the eligible voting shares were represented at the meeting.

The voting outcomes for the matters presented at the Annual Meeting are as follows:

1) Election of Directors:

– The vote to elect seven directors yielded results as follows:

Name FOR WITHHELD BROKER NON-VOTE

David Mehalick 21,056,378 1,192,394 9,864,172

Daniel Yerace 21,055,405 1,193,367 9,864,172

(Other Directors’ voting results follow similarly)

2) Ratification of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm:

– The vote to ratify the appointment of Astra Audit & Advisory, LLC for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, resulted in 30,991,949 votes for, 1,085,521 against, and 35,474 abstentions.

3) Approval of Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation for Reverse Stock Split:

– Shareholders voted with 29,404,035 in favor, 2,447,015 against, and 261,894 abstentions for the amendment.

4) Approval of Issuance of Securities related to Standby Equity Purchase Agreement:

– The vote saw 20,764,633 in favor, 1,227,540 against, and 256,599 abstentions, with broker non-votes of 9,864,172.

5) Approval of Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation:

– The vote to approve the compensation of named executive officers resulted in 20,758,718 votes for, 1,235,121 against, 254,933 abstentions, and 9,864,172 broker non-votes.

As all the proposals received sufficient votes for approval, the “Adjournment Proposal” described in the Proxy Statement was not presented to stockholders.

The report was duly signed on behalf of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. by David Mehalick, Chief Executive Officer, on December 20, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.





