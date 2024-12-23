Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Amends Credit Agreement, Extends Maturity Date

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) announced in an 8-K filing on December 17, 2024, that it has entered into an Amendment to amend its Credit Agreement dated January 29, 2020. The Company amended the agreement among Buzz Bidco LLC, Buzz Finco LLC, certain wholly owned subsidiaries serving as guarantors, lenders party thereto, and Citibank, N.A., serving as administrative agent.

The Amendment specifically extends the maturity date of the revolving credit facility under the agreement to June 17, 2026. Further details and the specific terms of the Amendment are expected to be disclosed in full in the Company’s upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

Bumble Inc.’s move to extend its credit agreement’s maturity date signals a strategic financial decision aimed at providing the company with enhanced financial flexibility and stability in the foreseeable future.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the complete details of the Amendment once it is officially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to gain a comprehensive understanding of the updated terms and conditions of the credit agreement.

Following the filing, Bumble Inc. is expected to provide further insights into how this strategic financial move aligns with its broader operational and growth objectives in the competitive landscape of the industry.

For a more detailed overview of the Amendment and its implications, interested parties are advised to monitor the company’s future disclosures and financial reports to stay informed about Bumble Inc.’s financial strategies and developments.

