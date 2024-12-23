MicroStrategy Expands Board with Appointment of Three New Members

MicroStrategy Incorporated, a prominent company known for its innovative solutions, made a significant announcement today regarding the expansion of its Board of Directors. On December 20, 2024, the Board decided to increase its size from six to nine members and elected Brian Brooks, Jane Dietze, and Gregg Winiarksi as new additions to the Board.

Mr. Brooks, aged 55, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served in various key positions in notable organizations such as Meridian Capital Group, O’Melveny & Myers LLP, and as Acting Comptroller of the Currency. Ms. Dietze, aged 59, currently holds the position of Chief Investment Officer at Brown University and has prior experience at Fortress Investment Group. Mr. Winiarski, aged 54, is currently the Chief Legal Officer of Fanatics Holdings, Inc., further enhancing the Board’s expertise.

In connection with their appointments, each new member will be eligible to receive equity awards under the MicroStrategy Incorporated 2023 Equity Incentive Plan. Additionally, the Board approved a Plan Amendment that ensures all new non-employee directors will automatically receive equity awards with an aggregate fair value of $2,000,000, subject to stockholder approval. These awards consist of non-statutory stock options and restricted stock units.

Mr. Brooks, Ms. Dietze, and Mr. Winiarksi will also be entitled to compensation as per the company’s non-employee director compensation policy, including benefits stated in the Proxy Statement filed on April 12, 2024. Their election to the Board marks a pivotal moment for MicroStrategy, as the company continues to strengthen its leadership team with seasoned professionals from diverse backgrounds.

This move underscores MicroStrategy’s commitment to governance excellence and strategic decision-making. Investors and industry observers will undoubtedly be keen to see how the new additions will contribute to the company’s growth and vision moving forward.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

