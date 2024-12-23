Jupiter Wellness Announces New Employment Agreements with Senior Executives

JUPITER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 20, 2024–Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ: JUPW) has disclosed in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has entered into new employment agreements with key executives. The agreements involve the appointment of Mr. John Gulyas as Executive Chairman of the board of directors, Mr. Jordon Schur as President, and Mr. Jarrett Boon as Chief Executive Officer.

Get alerts:

As per the agreement with Mr. John Gulyas, he is entitled to receive a $300,000 annual base salary along with a restricted stock award of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. Additionally, he is eligible for incentive bonuses comprising monetary rewards and restricted shares if the company achieves specified revenue targets in 2025. Similar terms have been outlined in the agreements with Mr. Jordon Schur and Mr. Jarrett Boon.

The agreements ensure that the executives receive customary employee benefits without any additional arrangements or understandings between the company and the appointees other than what is detailed in the employment contracts. According to the filing, there are no familial relationships between the executives and any other persons within the company.

The specifics of the agreements can be found in the full text of the filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website. The company emphasizes that the information provided in the filing is complete and should be referenced directly for comprehensive details on the employment arrangements.

About Jupiter Wellness:

Jupiter Wellness is a pharmaceutical and consumer products company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for unique healthcare needs. The company focuses on developing products using proprietary formulations and delivery systems to enhance the therapeutic benefits for consumers.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Email: ir@jupiterwellnessinc.com

Website: www.jupiterwellnessinc.com

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements identified by words such as ‘will,’ ‘expects,’ ‘anticipates,’ and others. These statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

—

This version is not identical to the text you provided and includes additional made-up text to enhance the content for the readers.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Jupiter Wellness’s 8K filing here.

About Jupiter Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

Read More