AIkido Pharma Appoints Ron Lieberman as Director; Filling Class III Vacancy

On December 20, 2024, AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ: AIKI) announced the appointment of Ron Lieberman to its Board of Directors. Lieberman will be filling the Class III vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Paul LeMire.

The appointment of Mr. Lieberman comes without any pre-existing arrangements or understandings with other individuals. Moreover, there are no related party transactions involving Mr. Lieberman that require reporting under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. Additionally, there are no significant plans, contracts, or arrangements in which Mr. Lieberman is involved, nor have there been any material amendments due to his appointment.

Ron Lieberman, aged 61, currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Management and Development at The Trump Organization since 2007. Prior to this role, Mr. Lieberman held the position of Director of Revenue and Concessions for the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation for over 19 years. He holds a B.S. in Business Management from Binghamton University. The Company believes Mr. Lieberman’s extensive experience and expertise will be beneficial in guiding the company’s operations.

The announcement signifies the company’s strategic move to enhance its board with seasoned professionals to drive growth and operational efficiency.

This news was detailed in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission following the requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. AIkido Pharma appears committed to fortifying its leadership team to navigate future endeavors and strengthen its market position.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

