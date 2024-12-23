Tonix Pharmaceuticals Increases Maximum Offering Price Under Sales Agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) announced in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company has raised the maximum aggregate offering price of shares issuable under its Sales Agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners. Dated as of July 30, 2024, the initial offering price under the Sales Agreement was $150,000,000, which has now been amplified to $250,000,000.

The Company disclosed that the increase in the offering price took effect on December 20, 2024. As per the filing, a legal opinion regarding the shares issuable under the Sales Agreement has been included as Exhibit 5.01.

Additionally, Tonix Pharmaceuticals submitted the necessary documentation as part of Item 9.01 of the filing, concerning financial statements and exhibits. The contents include:– Exhibit 5.01: Opinion of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP– Exhibit 23.01: Consent of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP (included in Exhibit 5.01)– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

Bradley Saenger, the Chief Financial Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., authorized the filing and signed off on behalf of the Company on December 20, 2024.

This development showcases Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ strategic financial decision to expand the scope of its Sales Agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, aiming to leverage additional resources for its operations and growth moving forward.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Tonix Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

