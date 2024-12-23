Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

OESX stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,695,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

