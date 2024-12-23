StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $126.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Further Reading
