StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

NHTC stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 million, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Natural Health Trends worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

