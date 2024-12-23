Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $784.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.61 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 59.06% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Lee S. Wielansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $56,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,966.84. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 13.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

