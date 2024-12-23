Humacyte’s (HUMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUMA. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humacyte

Humacyte Price Performance

Insider Activity at Humacyte

HUMA stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $583.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $1,855,172.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992,253 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,378.02. The trade was a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 261,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $1,150,023.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,730,884 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,889.60. This trade represents a 13.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,799. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.