Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.74 million, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.42. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 16,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $564,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,032.80. The trade was a 32.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Daunt sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $144,017.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,029.12. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,418. 29.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

