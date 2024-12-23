StockNews.com Upgrades Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) to Strong-Buy

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Security National Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.09. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Security National Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.