Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Tigress Financial from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of AMZN opened at $224.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.38. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $144.05 and a 52-week high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the second quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 64.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 5,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

