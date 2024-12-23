Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SRAD. Benchmark raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRAD
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group Stock Performance
Sportradar Group stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.
About Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sportradar Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.