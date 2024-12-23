Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRAD. Benchmark raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRAD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,061,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 133.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 935,909 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the second quarter valued at $8,392,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,582,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 463,441 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,131,000.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.